Worrying trend of Kenyans disregarding coronavirus prevention regulations

A significant number of Kenyans still don’t believe that there is coronavirus in the country while others are living a carefree life in spite of a sustained campaign by the government.

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi said it is worrying that people are not complying with guidelines announced to decimate and eventually prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Nine out of the 15 have tested positive for Covid-19 were picked up in communities by surveillance teams.

“It is therefore very critical that we observe, very strictly, the measures that have been put in place with regards to Covid-19,” Dr Mwangangi said.

Among measures disregarded include the curfew and wearing face masks in public.

“An important issue that has been raised is the curfew. The curfew is not there because it is trying to punish Kenyans. It’s a mechanism of containing this virus,” Dr Mwangangi said.

FLOUTING RULES

“So we request Kenyans to adhere to restrictions and obey the rules. Those who are flouting the rules, it’s important that you understand that even by the nature of you flouting the rules, you are putting your own life at risk, your family and loved ones and your colleagues who are here to assist us.”

Dr Mwangangi said the ministry is engaging security personnel to roll out guidelines for them and capacity building for security men to ensure that they are all masked while conducting surveillance activities.

The CAS said the country has expanded lab capacity with more laboratories are carrying out the tests.

“We facing challenges in regards to some of the sample kits and separation of swabs. That is why you see our numbers in terms of sample testing reduced. However, we have engaged our supply chain to be able to avail the samples so that we can up our testing capacity,” she said.