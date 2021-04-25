Woods makes a public comeback after accident





Tiger Woods has shared the first picture of himself since his high-speed car crash earlier this year, which left him nursing leg injuries.

The American golfer shared a picture of himself with crutches on his verified Instagram account on Friday saying his recovery was, “coming along faster’.

The 82-time PGA Tour champ looked in good spirits as he stood next to his dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” he posted.

The 15-time major champion underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the February 23 crash.

During the accident Woods’ Genesis SUV hit a “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates” sign, crossed a center divider, and traveled more than 150 feet across the shoulder of the road before coming to a stop on the driver’s side, according to a Los Angeles County affidavit.

According to a 22-page collision report, Woods mistakenly thought he was in the state of Florida when he was interviewed by a sheriff’s deputy at a Los Angeles area hospital after he crashed his vehicle in February.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the main causes of the crash were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

The sheriff’s department however did not try to examine Woods’ blood for evidence of medication because there wasn’t a strong enough reason for it, according to deputies.

Woods returned to his home in Florida to continue with his rehabilitation after a month in hospital.

Woods played only three events in the 2020-21 PGA Tour season, most recently the 2020 Masters that was delayed until November, as he was recovering from back surgery.

Woods was the first black winner of the Masters in 1997.