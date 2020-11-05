Woman who was reported missing for weeks found dead in posh Lavington apartment

Share this via PWA





Police in Muthangari are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing a few weeks ago.

Sheila Kawira Mwirichia’s decomposing body was discovered in her Lavington Valley apartment in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The caretaker of the apartment in which Mwirichia resided, reported that a foul smell was emanating from her house.

Nelson Akonyo, with the help of police from Muthangari Police Station, broke down the door and found her half-naked body in the living room.

“The body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home,” a report filed at Muthangari Police Station under the OB number 56/3/11/2020 stated.

Police said the cause of death remains a mystery for now.