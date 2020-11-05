Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

GeneralHashtagMust ReadNews

Woman who was reported missing for weeks found dead in posh Lavington apartment

By Hilary Kimuyu November 5th, 2020 1 min read

Police in Muthangari are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing a few weeks ago.

Sheila Kawira Mwirichia’s decomposing body was discovered in her Lavington Valley apartment in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Related Stories

The caretaker of the apartment in which Mwirichia resided, reported that a foul smell was emanating from her house.

Nelson Akonyo, with the help of police from Muthangari Police Station, broke down the door and found her half-naked body in the living room.

“The body was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home,” a report filed at Muthangari Police Station under the OB number 56/3/11/2020 stated.

Police said the cause of death remains a mystery for now.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Shocking testimony that nailed quack doctor Mugo wa Wairimu