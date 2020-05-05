Woman in police custody in connection to cold-blood murder in Mathare

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a woman suspected to have been involved in a murder of another woman in Mathare.

Terry Mukami Kinoti alias Njeri is being held at the Pangani Police Station.

She is suspected to be among people who killed Elizabeth Wangechi who was found dead in Mathare on April 13, 2020..

The deceased was found lying dead outside a residential premise with both hands tied with a manila rope to her neck.

Police Constable Ibrahim Mohamed, who is attached to Starehe DCI offices, told Makadara Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Jackie Kibosia that the accused was mentioned in connection with Wangechi’s murder alongside others.

The accused was traced to Kamukunji area within Nairobi CBD where she was arrested.

INVESTIGATIONS

“Investigations into the circumstances and facts surrounding the murder of the deceased person and involvement or otherwise of the suspect are incomplete, other key suspects are yet to be arrested and enjoined, and recording of potential witness statement yet,” Mohamed stated in affidavit filed before the court.

Mohamed was seeking custodial orders to hold the accused for 14 days pending investigations.

Part of the investigations include tracing those at large – whom detectives said the accused is helping to trace – recording statements of those who have been mentioned as well as taking the suspect for mental status at the Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The accused did not object Mohammed’s application.