Woman in court for assaulting husband’s ‘lover’





A woman who allegedly roughed up her husband’s lover has been charged in court with assault.

Ann Muthoni appeared before the at Makadara Law Courts to answer to charges of causing bodily harm to Bernice Mwelu at Kamulu on July 4, 2020.

LOVE AFFAIR

The accused reportedly committed the offence jointly with another suspect who was not in court.

Muthoni had accused Mwelu of having a love affair with her husband.

The suspect is said to have stormed Mwelu’s kiosk and started assaulting her friend while asking for the complainant.

She grabbed Mwelu after she stepped out of the kiosk to find out what was happening.

RESCUED

Mwelu was rescued by neighbours who restrained Muthoni.

Police were called in and they arrested Muthoni who had allegedly injured Mwelu.

Muthoni denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo.

She was freed on cash bail of Sh20,000. Hearing of the case starts on September 23, 2020.