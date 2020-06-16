Woman denies stabbing husband in fight over Sh200

A 24-year-old woman who is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring her husband during a fight for Sh200 at their rented house in Nairobi has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident involving Damaris Nthoki Singe and her husband Shadrack Mutunga Makau happened on June 4, 2020 at their house in Huruma estate, Mathare Sub County.

STABBED

The couple were in their house with their two-year-old child when Makau found his money missing from his pockets.

He got annoyed and confronted his wife after she denied having seen or taken the money.

Makau is said to have bitten his wife on her left eye as they fought before she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him twice on the back.

Makau was rushed to a city hospital where he was admitted for several days.

He has since been discharged but has been visiting the hospital daily for dressing of his wounds.

CASH BAIL

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts.

Singe, who has been in custody at Huruma Police Station after she failed to raise an initial Sh30,000 cash bail, was granted a cash bail of Sh50,000 with the hearing of the case set to begin on August 20, 2020.

Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru had also directed her to avail two contact persons who will guarantee her compliance with the investigating officer, failure to which she will remain at the station.