Woman charged with robbery with violence

David Githuka and Maureen Nyokabi at the Makadara Law Court

Two people allegedly found with items belonging to a Kasarani taxi driver who went missing before his body was found in Longonot area in Nakuru County have been charged with robbery with violence at Makadara law courts.

They are David Githuku Kamumu and Maureen Nyokabi Waweru.

They are accused of violently robbing Amos Ndung’u of his Toyota Probox car valued at Sh700,000 in the Longonot area within Naivasha sub-county after which they used physical violence and killed him on February 11.

Ndung’u’s wife reported him missing at the Kasarani Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices after he failed to return home the previous night.

The DCI traced Ndung’u’s car but only found the tracking device at a mechanic’s workshop in Ting’ang’a in Kiambu County.

The mechanic Anthony Kinuthia Mwangi was arrested and arraigned at Makadara law courts on February 17 where the DCI obtained court orders to hold him for 14 days pending investigations.

At the court, Mwangi told chief magistrate Heston Nyaga that he was brought the device by his regular client and he was able to help DCI track the client which he later did.

Mwangi shared Kimumu’s phone number leading to his arrest in Githunguri before his accomplice, Waweru, was tracked to Gacharage in Kiambu.

Kimumu and Waweru denied the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

They were freed on a Sh1 million bond plus a surety of similar amount each, without an option of cash bail.

Hearing of the case starts on 19 July.