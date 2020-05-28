Woman charged in court with swindling her ex-lover Sh5.6million

A woman has denied charges of defrauding her ex-husband of Sh 5.6 millions in an alleged fake animal feeds deal and claimed he is using the case to settle scores.

Keziah Njeri was accused before the Makadara Law Courts of obtaining the money from Antony Ikinya Wahome on diverse dates between November 23 and December 4, 2019.

THE DEAL

The suspect allegedly obtained Sh 5, 606, 940 purporting she was buying raw materials for making animal feeds for him.

Njeri and Wahome met in 2010 and Njeri allegedly told him she was a sales officer with an Eldoret-based miller but claimed the business was not doing well.

She sought assistance from Wahome to start her own business and he advanced her Sh 290,000.

In their deal, Wahome was paying her Sh 20,000 weekly as commission for buying maize in bulk and delivering to millers in Nairobi and elsewhere.

In October last year, she informed Wahome that she had gotten a deal to supply six trucks of raw materials for making animal feeds and stated the amount.

She claimed the agreement was that she would be paid after completing the delivery.

The accuse, through her lawyer, told the court that they have been cohabiting with Wahome and have children together.

RELATIONSHIP

Njeri said the cases arose after their relationship went south.

She sought for lenient bail and bond terms, claiming she has been in custody for two weeks. However, state counsel Joseph Mburugu told the court to consider she was arrested in Tanzania.

The suspect was placed under mandatory quarantine at the Kenya Medical Training College in Taita Taveta after she was arrested at a hotel near Morogoro town.

But the accused’s lawyer said the suspect was traveling on business purpose and the same should not be interpreted as escaping the case.

Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Jalang’o freed him on a Sh 1 million bond and and an alternative cash bail of Sh 500,000.

Hearing of the case starts on August 6, 2020.