Why Saumu Sonko pulled down all her Instagram photos

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has explained why she deleted all pictures from her Instagram account.

In a post on the same social media platform, she explained that this move, plus her decision to change her mobile number, was necessary as she is rebranding.

“(I) got so many DM’s why I deleted my pictures, (and) changed my number. I’m just preparing for a major dedication. Thanks to all who have supported me in this. God bless,” she wrote.

Saumu has left her 81,000 followers on Instagram with nothing to see after she pulled down nearly 350 photos showcasing her lifestyle, family, and private life.

Nairobi News understands Saumu could be keen on contesting for a political seat during the 2022 general elections.

The move comes a month after she broke up with her baby daddy, Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The break-up resulted in an exchange of words on social media between the two as Saumu accused the politician of physically assaulted her while the Senator claimed she was bipolar.

It is the major second break-up involving the flamboyant politician’s daughter.

She also broke up with Ben Gathu, the father of her daughter Ben Gatu in March 2017. The split occurred days before she gave birth and she would later accuse him of using the relationship to fuel her political ambitions.

This is not the first time Saumu is deleting pictures from her Instagram account.

In 2019 when she broke up with her then-boyfriend (Mr Ouko) the proprietor of the high-end Club Wakanda she deleted all her pictures.

Saumu who previously used her populous accounts on social media to publicize the club’s events stopped the blitz and even unfollowed the club’s Instagram account.