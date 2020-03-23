WhiteCap Lager unveils premium new pack after 70 years

Kenya Breweries has launched a new pack design for its WhiteCap Lager brand.

The new WhiteCap Lager pack now includes a redesigned logo adapted from its original historic form to highlight its 70-year heritage.

According to Kenya Breweries, the time was right for the rebrand and the new pack represented KBL’s strategy to position WhiteCap Lager as the leading local premium beer.

“This exercise is the product of a lot of research and numerous conversations with our consumers. Premium brands all across the globe are evolving, as far as positioning is concerned. Packaging is and continues to be a major trailblazer in terms of brand perception and value creation to consumers,” said EABL’s Head of Marketing Beer, AnnJoy Muhoro.

The brewery has assured the rebranding of WhiteCap Lager will not interfere with the pricing of the 500ml beer which is now available in a sleek new glass bottle.

KBL reported that the inaugural consumer feedback on the new pack has been positive.

“The groups that we spoke to all gave us a unified response; that the time was right for WhiteCap Lager as a premium brand to shake things up and break new ground for premium beer in Kenya,” Muhoro added.

Alice Owambo, Emerging Beers Marketing Manager, said, “We are incredibly proud of the new direction the brand aesthetic is taking. We’re confident this refreshed design will stand out on shelves and highlight the qualities of WhiteCap.”