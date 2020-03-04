WhatsApp dark mode is finally here

WhatsApp has finally introduced a new dark mode on iOS and Android.

This follows over close to two years of beta testing on both mobile operating systems.

The WhatsApp dark mode will be available for all users today (Wednesday).

“Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room,” WhatsApp said.

“When designing dark mode we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas: Readability: When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.

“Information Hierarchy: We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out,” the online platform said.

The dark mode on WhatsApp will be automatically applied if you have enabled dark theme on your Android 10 or iOS 13 device.

It can also be manually enabled by diving into the settings.

One can go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’.