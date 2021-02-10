What are your plans this valentine?





Valentine is here with us and Tecno Mobile is set to provide a unique way by sharing love with its fans.

Courtesy of its Tecno phone company, the handset firm has unveiled some irresistible offers as it seeks to share the love.

The company will offer a chance to win prizes by participating in both online and offline activities.

For those participating online, all you have to do is tell your love story.

Did you swipe right or meet in a bar? Or was it a childhood sweetheart, accidental lovers, or you just double taped their insta-story and the rest become history?

From February 1 to 14th they will be giving you a chance to tell us your story in “all our social media and we will be awarding one winner each day.”

A lucky winner will walk away with one dinner voucher for a couple and 14 Tecno love care packages.

What you need to do is to tag the mobile company on its social media pages using the #CanStopTheLove, while for thise offline, visit any selected shop, buy any Camon 16 series or Spark5 PRO in exchange for a gift package or dinner voucher.

Techno shops in Nairobi are located at Thika brand shop in Uhuru street, Mambo communication along Mukuti street, Generation electronic along Biashara street and Geedi communication on Luthuli street