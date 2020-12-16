Wanyama’s Impact exits Champions League





Victor Wanyama led Montreal Impact to a 1-0 triumph over Olimpia on Tuesday night, but the result was not enough for the MLS team to progress to the semis of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The outcome means the two-legged tie ended 2-2 after the Kenyan captain and his teammates lost the first leg tie 2-1 in March before the Coronavirus pandemic struck.

But then, the Honduran giants now advance to the semis of the tournament as the rules dictate the team with the most away goals will progress in the event of a tie.

Impact needed a clean sheet, which they got from goalkeeper Clement Diop – his first in 16 games – but they also needed to score two goals and fell short.

“We’re sad being out, but we beat a good team in a game we deserved to win but we couldn’t get the second goal,” coach Thierry Henry said in a video conference from Orlando.

“I’m proud of my team,” Henry added. “We didn’t train for two weeks because we were in quarantine. Guys were missing. We trained only six times and look at the form.

They had cramps at the end of the game and we didn’t.”Amar Sejdic gave the Impact a lift when he scored in the 57th minute with a low shot from 22 yards out.

Montreal pressed for the winning goal, but the best they could manage were some near misses from Romell Quioto and Rudy Camacho.