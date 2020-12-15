Wanyama in Champions League action

Victor Wanyama will on Tuesday be gunning to aid his side progress to the semis of the Concacaf Champions League.

Wanyama’s Montreal Impact are in action against CD Olimpia in this rescheduled tie and have to overturn a 2-1 deficit against the Honduras giants to progress to the last four.

The first leg clash of this tie was held in March and the tournament has been postponed since the Coronavirus struck.

With the tournament resuming in a neutral location, Impact, coached by France legend Thierry Henry, will be hoping to progress to the latter stages of this competition whose winning team pockets Sh55 million.

Aside from Wanyama, Montreal will also hope to get inspiration from striker Romell Quito. The Honduran, who initially turned out for Olimpia, scored once as Montreal knocked out Costa Rican outfit Saprissa in the round of 16 on away goals rule after the two legs finished two-all in February.

But then Henry and Wanyama have to watch out for Colombian forward Yustin Arboleda. He’s netted five times in the 2020/2021 Honduras league season.

A 1-0 win against Olimpia will be enough for Montreal and Wanyama to punch a semi-final ticket against the winner of the New York City FC (MLS) versus Tigres UANL (Mexico) quarter-final match.

Semi-final matches are slated for December 19. The final will be held in December 22. All matches up to the final will be held at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida in changes made after the pandemic struck.