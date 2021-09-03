Wanyama axed as Kenya captain

Victor Wanyama’s future as Harambee Stars player looks bleak after national team coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee suggested he does not need his services.

The experienced coach was addressing the media after the team’s barren draw versus Uganda in Nairobi in a 2022 World Cup qualification up on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Crucially, Mulee also confirmed he had axed Wanyama as the team captain and replaced him with Micheal Olunga.

“I think your last question doesn’t make sense, Mugubi (Wanyama) is not in the team (so) then why talk about him?” an angry Mulee posed.

The coach added: “When I came in for our games against Comoros and Togo, he (Wanyama) was not in the team. That is when I decided there must be a change of guard. Olunga is officially the team captain.”

The experienced coach, who appeared agitated, also angrily dismissed another question from a journalist who inquired why Simba SC defender Joash Onyango was not summoned for the assignment against the Uganda Cranes.

“You are a reporter, you should know he is injured,” he said.

Wanyama, currently attached to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact, is one of the most experienced players in the country.

The 30-year-old has represented Kenya since 2007 and replaced Dennis Oliech as captain in 2013.

He appears to have slowed down in recent times, with a number of injuries taking their toll.