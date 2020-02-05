WANTED: Two Kenyans who conned foreigner Sh300m in fake gold scam

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Wednesday appealed to the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of two Kenyans who are suspected of defrauding a foreigner of Sh300 million ($3 million) in a fake gold scam.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the DCI requested members of the public to give information that may lead to the arrest of the two suspects identified as Rose Omamo Adhiambo and Dillon Kibet.

DCI also shared photos of the two on social media.

#WANTED| We appeal for information that may lead to the arrest of Rose Omamo Adhiambo and Dillon Kibet. The two alongside others who have already been arraigned are suspected to have defrauded their victim USD 3,000,000 in a fake gold scam. /1 pic.twitter.com/y2BJZZMzdU — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 5, 2020

According to the DCI, the two suspects and several others colluded to defraud their victim of the money in a gold-scam.

Warrants of their arrest were issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani with sleuths asking the public to pass the information to the Officer in Charge Serious Crime- DCI Hqs Block B, 2nd floor room 82.