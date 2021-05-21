Waiguru blasts Muturi’s chieftancy





The politics around President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession appears to be muddied the waters in Central Kenya, with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Friday criticizing the planned coronation and installation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the region’s spokesperson.

Muturi’s installation is slated for Saturday but Waiguru has released a statement accusing Muturi of attempting to dethrone President Kenyatta from the role before his term is over.

She added the function might not have any significance to the 2022 general elections.

“While one cannot begrudge Speaker Muturi and others of their desire for some form of enthronement, without consultations and consensus with the leaders and the people of Mt Kenya such enthronements have little meaning politically.

“Ultimately Speaker Muturi and others seeking votes from Mt Kenya and elsewhere will have to go to the ground and seek votes from the only legitimate determinants of leadership, the people,” the Kirinyaga governor advised.

President’s term of office expires in 2022 but some of his close allies, led by Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe have insisted he will remain around to ‘provide leadership’.

“In the meantime, it must be remembered that as a political community our leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta has not vacated his seat and culturally we don’t inherit one when they are still alive,” she added.

Besides Waiguru, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria also criticized the event and banned the elders involved from trespassing on the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine.

The shrine has cultural significance and is recognized as the ancestral origin of the Kikuyu community.

Similar politics have played out in the Rift Valley in the past year when a group of youth blocked Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for going to receive blessings from a group of Kalenjin elders in the region.