Villagers lynch man suspected of killing his two young sons

A man was lynched on Sunday morning in Marakwet by villagers on suspicion of killing his two children.

Vincent Kimaiyo Chebii, 34, was lynched by an angry mob in Kabararwa village after it was discovered that he killed his two sons Kiptoo Kimairyo, 8, and Kiplagat Kimaiyo, 6, and buried them in his house.

Mr Kimaiyo was buried by Sunday noon.

The deceased is suspected of having committed to offense in January and buried the children inside his house.

According to the villagers, Mr Kimaiyo confided in one of his uncles that he had killed his sons and buried them in a shallow grave inside his house.

The boys who were taken away from the man’s estranged wife had not been seen in public since January, and no one knew they whereabouts.

EXHUMED

Confirming the incident Kipkaner location Chief Joseph Kiptanui said the deceased had been denying people access into his house since the boys started living with him.

The police exhumed the bodies of the children before they reburied again.

“I was called by the villagers and told there was a shallow grave inside the deceased house. I immediately called the police, and the bodies were exhumed. The bodies had been cut into pieces to fit in the shallow grave. The bodies had decomposed,” said Mr Kiptanui.

The boys were living with their mother, who broke up with the father a few years ago and moved to her parents’ home about 10 kilometers away.