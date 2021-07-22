Vendor charged with ‘pouring acid’ on client

Joel Njeru at the Kibera law courts where he was charged with injuring Lucas Kamau. PIC : Joseph Ndunda

A herbal medicine vendor who is reported to have scalded a pedestrian’s face with a corrosive substance after declining to buy his concoctions at a city market is facing charges of causing grievous harm.

Joel Njeru was arraigned at Kibera law courts for injuring Lucas Kamau who is admitted to the PCEA Kikuyu mission hospital where he is battling blindness.

Njeru is accused of injuring Kamau after causing a commotion at Kihumbuini market in Kangemi, Nairobi, jointly with others at large after Kamau who they wanted to sell their concoction declined the offer.

It is alleged that during the commotion, he flashed the substance on the complainant’s face leaving him with vanishing eyesight.

Njeru was arrested by members of the public who rescued Kamau and rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to Kikuyu hospital. He was handed to officers at Kabete police station.

His accomplices have not been found and his credentials too are yet to be established.

He denied the charges before resident magistrate William Tulel.

Prosecution counsel Nancy Kerubo opposed cash bail for the suspect and told the court that the victim is still in a serious condition.

Njeru was released on a surety bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount.