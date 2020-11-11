USIU student charged with raping comrade after drinking spree





A 23-year-old student of the United States International University (USIU) charged with raping his 21-year-old colleague after she blacked out during their drinking spree at a hotel in Westlands, Nairobi.

The suspect is accused of committing the offence on November 1 at Ibis Hotel after his fellow bar hoppers left him with the victim who had had one too many.

The finance student is said to have called the complainant to hook up with him at the hotel.

She left her friend’s home and went to the hotel where she met the suspect who took her to a room where his friends were having drinks.

After about two hours of drinking, they reportedly proceeded to a bar along Ngong road where they met more friends and took more alcohol.

They are then said to have returned to the restaurant in Westlands for yet more drinking but their friends started leaving after the restaurant’s security and management complained that they had overcrowded one room.

The suspect was left with the victim and her friend who then took a cab and went home. However, the later returned with the cab driver and asked the management to accompany them to the room where she had left her friend but when they knocked the suspect reportedly took too long to open.

She narrated that they they found the victim half-naked after the suspect opened the door and when she was taken home her mother took her to a city hospital where she was examined and the matter was reported to Kileleshwa police station.

The suspect was arrested four days later after witnesses recorded statements.

He however denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts.

The victim’s lawyers opposed his release on bail and bond terms claiming he had been threatening witnesses but Maroro said the same should be reported to police.

The suspect was eventually freed on a Sh500,000 bail with the case set to be mentioned on November 24.