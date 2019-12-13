US police looking for driver who killed Kenyan in hit and run incident

US authorities are frantically searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian of Kenyan descent in a hit and run incident at Woodbridge, Prince William County, Virginia on Tuesday night.

The man identified as 30-year-old John Tumuti Ng’ang’a was struck by the driver of a red sedan vehicle who then sped off, according to local authorities.

Ng’ang’a was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving emergency medical attention.

Officers investigating the incident said it was unclear if the victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash or if he had the signal to cross the road.

Police are still searching for the car and driver who was approaching an intersection when he struck the pedestrian.

The Prince William County police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.