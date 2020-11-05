US Comedian Steve Harvey ‘endorses’ Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo during an interview with the Nation at her family home in Langata on September 3, 2020. The 19-year-old entertainer has been nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Celebrated American comedian Steve Harvey has ‘endorsed’ Kenyan teen comedian Elsa Majimbo.

On Monday, Harvey shared on Twitter one of Majimbo’s funny Instagram videos in which she is eating potato crisps while making a joke about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harvey is also a businessman and entertainer. He hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, the Miss Universe competition (since 2015) and Fox’s New Year’s Eve

Harvey’s tweet of Majimbo’s video has attracted almost 2,000 retweets and 8,400 likes within 24 hours and had been watched by more than 19,000 people.

Reacting to Harvey’s post, Majimbo wrote: “Lmao, right?”

Majimbo came into the international limelight in March following a nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic when she started sharing her short hilarious clips on social media.

She has since been featured by global media platforms like Guardian, New York Times, CNN, BBC, among others.

The 19-year-old has been nominated for the 2020 America’s E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star Category.

She is going head-to-head with Sho Madjozi of South Africa, Karl Kugelmann (SA), Dimma Umeh (Nigeria), Lydia Forson (Ghana), Thuso Mbedu (SA), Zozi Tunzi (SA), among others.

The Gala for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards will be held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on November 15.

Established in 1975, the People’s Choice Awards is American awards show that recognizes people in entertainment, voted online by the general public.