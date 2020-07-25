UoN to start virtual classes in September, graduation on





University of Nairobi (UoN) will commence virtual learning classes in September for continuing students.

This was annnced by UoN vice chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama, who said that specific dates will soon be communicated.

“I urge parents, guardians and sponsors to support the students with smartphones, iPads or computers to enable them participate in our online classes in the safety of their homes,” Prof Kiama said.

Prof Kiama said that virtual teaching, learning, admissions, exams and graduation will continue until there is a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the contry and it is safe to resume on campus learning.

He said that UoN had also not been spared by Covid-19. The University recorded 14 coronavirus cases involving 10 members of staff and four of their dependents.

Those infected included three active members of staff and one retired staff who have lost their lives.

“It is a difficult period for our Country & UoN community. I convey my condolences to the affected families & pray to the almighty God to give them comfort and strength to overcome the pain and loss. I also wish a quick recovery to all those who have tested positive,” he went on.

The UoN vice chancellor further guaranteed that this year’s graduation ceremony will be held on September 25, but online.

“Let me also reassure all the students and staff that we are going to hold the 63rd graduation ceremony virtually on 25th September 2020. We plan to graduate all qualified graduands for PhDs, Masters, Bachelors, Diplomas and fellowships,” Prof Kiama added.