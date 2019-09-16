Unapologetic Ngunjiri Wambugu drives the wedge between Uhuru and Ruto

Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has further fueled animosity within an already divided Jubilee Party by declaring that the working relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, is ‘dead’.

The vocal legislator has also chided the deputy president for going against President Kenyatta’s directive by going around the country to launch ‘development’ projects.

BROKEN RELATIONSHIP

“In my option what the president was saying at that moment he talked about Ruto Tanga tanga, was a friendly warning to his assistant,” Wambugu said on Sunday.

Wambugu also claims the relationship between President Kenyatta and his deputy was broken when the latter politicized development projects.

“Because you are politicizing the development people won’t support your political position, they don’t accept it,” added Wambugu.

Wambugu, who was speaking on K24’s Punchline, said going forward the unity of the Jubilee Party “entirely depends” on the DP’s actions.

The legislator went on to claim that the DP, despite assurances from President Kenyatta of his support in 2022, went ahead to embark on early campaigns four years to the next election.

SUCCESSION POLITICS

About Jubilee Party making it through to 2022 as a political party, Wambugu says all will depend entirely how Kieleweka and TangaTanga teams will play it out.

“We have a split because one group is campaigning for the Deputy President for 2022 and we have one team that is saying we have a president right now,” Wambugu added.

Wambugu also blamed Ruto for engaging in divisive political campaign in the Mount Kenya Region.

“Campaigns are divisive. They are made to divide people so that to get some people to support you and then some people will not support you. What you are doing deliberately is dividing people,” said Wambugu.