Uhuru mourns Karen Hospital founder’s mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Dr Dan Gikonyo, the founder of Karen Hospital, following the death of his mother.

The late Mama Loise Wamaitha Kibuka, 98, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Karen Hospital.

In his condolence message to the family, the president described the late Mama Wamaitha as a woman of faith who was the pillar of her family and a source of inspiration to her community.

“Mama Wamaitha was a known and highly respected community leader and a wise counsellor who was a source of encouragement and inspiration to many. She was a loving woman of God who highly cherished education as the foundation of success as can be seen through her children,” the president said.

“Her service to the country as a leader of Maendeleo ya Wanawake in Nyeri before our independence will be remembered for generations to come. We will also never forget her role in the growth of the Presbyterian Church both as an elder and a prominent member of the Women’s Guild,” the president further said.

The late Mama Wamaitha served as the Maendeleo ya Wanawake leader in the 1950s.

The Head of State assured Mama Wamaitha’s family of his support and prayed to God to grant them solace and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning their beloved matriarch.