Uhuru mourns former Makueni MP Peter Kiilu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of former Makueni MP Peter Kiilu.

The later Kiilu passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Through State House’s official Twitter handle, the President eulogised the former MP as a friendly and seasoned public administrator who served the nation with distinction.

STINT IN PARLIAMENT

Kiilu was a long-serving civil servant, who rose through the ranks to become a trusted provincial commissioner during former President Daniel arap Moi’s regime.

Kiilu contested for the Makueni parliamentary seat in 2007 on an ODM-Kenya ticket and beat the current Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who was then the area MP.

He later decamped to the Wiper Democratic Movement. In the 2013 general elections, Kiilu ran for the seat on a Narc ticket, but lost to Dan Maanzo.

EARLY CAREER

In 2017, he also ran for the seat under Jubilee Party ticket but lost yet again.

As an MP, Kiilu served as a member of the Joint Committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library (2008 – 2012) and as the vice-chair of the Administration and National Security Committee.

Before that, Kiilu had worked as a Provincial Commissioner from 1991 to 2003, District Commissioner from 1984 to 1991 and as district officer (1977 – 1984).

He attended Maseno High School between 1972-1973 for his A-levels before joining the University of Nairobi between 1974-1977.