Uhuru makes interesting confession on Babu Owino, stoning and handshake

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing a crowd gathered at Mowlem area in Eastland’s during the commissioning of hospitals and boreholes built within Kayole and Dandora Estates on February 19, 2021. Picture by Francis Nderitu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has again praised his political deal with opposition leader Raila Odinga which is famously referred to as the ‘handshake’, further suggesting Embakassi East lawmaker Babu Owino would be presently stoning him if not for the political deal.

The president was in Soweto Hospital, Kayole where he’d gone to commission the newly constructed level three medical facility. He said the handshake had helped stabilize the country.

“Babu Owino amekaa hapa, kama sio handshake huyu kijana angekua amenirushia mawe saa hii. Na sasa ndio huyu anatembea na mimi,” he said amid cheers.

President Kenyatta’s comments came just a day after the MP trolled Deputy President William Ruto and former governor, Mike Sonko, while celebrating Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was passed on Thursday by the Nairobi County.

Owino said that the county was now free from bondage and dramas witnessed under Sonko’s regime.

“We thank Speaker Benson Mutura and other county leaders for the sacrifice and work they are doing for the county. You have given us what we deserve. You have delivered us from the shackles of oppression, harassment, and vipindiree (dramas). Today (Thursday), I want to tell those opposing BBI that they can be thieves and continue stealing. You can steal money and property but you can’t steal the people’s ideologies. Continue campaigning in Sugoi that is where your votes are and not here in Nairobi,” Babu said in a thinly veiled attack on Ruto and his allies.

I laud Nairobi MCAs for delivering us from the shackles of oppression: Babu Owino pic.twitter.com/gJSpyNg97L — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) February 18, 2021

The facilities in Kayole are among 24 hospitals being constructed by the team led by Major General Mohammed Badi who was also present.

Others who accompanied the head of state in the event included former Kiambu governor, Ferdinand Waititu, Rachel Shebesh, and Majority leader of the Nairobi county assembly Abdi Guyo.

While commissioning the health facility in Uthiru, the President said the aim was to make health services available for people without having to travel all the way to Kenyatta National Hospital.

“The Public can now access health services without having to travel all the way to KNH and I’m proud of the good work Badi and his team have done in building these facilities in remote areas within Nairobi,” Uhuru said.

He also intensified the campaign for the BBI during his working tour of the Nairobi metropolis to launch several healthcare, roads and water projects.

Addressing residents after commissioning the level three Kayole hospital, President Kenyatta emphasized that his focus is the delivery of projects that will uplift the lives of Kenyans across the country.

“My major concern is to ensure that the lives of Kenyans is lifted through delivery of impactful projects like the health facility and water project that we have just commissioned. We promised and we have delivered,” he said.

The President at the same time censured politicians who are using doublespeak to divide Kenyans for political wins, saying the country requires unity and development not petty divisive politics.