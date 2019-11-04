Uhuru attends thanksgiving service for uniformed disciplined forces – PHOTOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday attended the joint prayer and thanksgiving service for Uniformed Disciplined forces and their families at the Holy Family Minor Basilica, Nairobi County.

The service presided over by Rt. Rev. Salesius Mugambi, the Bishop of the Meru Catholic Diocese.

Speaking during the ceremony, the president lauded Officers who have selflessly served the nation, especially those who have paid the ultimate price with their lives.

He urged them to observe dignity in their service to citizens.

“Your work entails a lot of sacrifice and selfless dedication. And, in the process, we have been unfortunate and lost some of our brave men and women,” President Kenyatta said.

He also acknowledged the challenges officers from the national security services face in the course of discharging their duties and assured that the reforms will create a better working environment for the agencies.

“In recognition of the special circumstances that many of you have to operate in, I want to assure you that my administration will continue to support modernization and transformation initiatives with a view of making your work conditions better and more progressive,” President Kenyatta said.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, who also attended the event, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the security sector. He urged members of the Uniformed Disciplined forces to continue making the nation safer.

Senior National Police Service commanders present included Mr Hilary Mutyambai (IG), Mr Edward Mbugua (DIG-KPS), Mr George Kinoti (DCI) among others.