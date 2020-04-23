Ugandan journalist released after a day in police custody

Ugandan journalist Samson Kasumba has been released on police bond after 24 hours in custody.

Kasumba, who anchors prime time news on NBS, was arrested by a battalion of both plainclothes and uniformed policemen at about 11pm on Monday as he left work.

Police released a statement indicating the arrest had nothing to do with his work as a journalist and rather, they were investigating his alleged involvement in subversive activities.

“I want to thank the police for handling my arrest in a professional manner. Not much that is positive has even said about the police but what I experienced was encouraging,”Kasumba said upon release.

Authorities also later searched Kasumba’s Kampala home and have confiscated his phones and laptop.