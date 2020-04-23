Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Ugandan journalist released after a day in police custody

By Nahashon Musungu April 23rd, 2020 1 min read

Ugandan journalist Samson Kasumba has been released on police bond after 24 hours in custody.

Kasumba, who anchors prime time news on NBS, was arrested by a battalion of both plainclothes and uniformed policemen at about 11pm on Monday as he left work.

Related Stories

Police released a statement indicating the arrest had nothing to do with his work as a journalist and rather, they were investigating his alleged involvement in subversive activities.

“I want to thank the police for handling my arrest in a professional manner. Not much that is positive has even said about the police but what I experienced was encouraging,”Kasumba said upon release.

Authorities also later searched Kasumba’s Kampala home and have confiscated his phones and laptop.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Why Sonko wants PS Karanja Kibicho to ‘burn in...