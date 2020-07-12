Two terror suspects arrested with explosive devices

Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Special Services Unit (SSU), on Saturday evening, arrested terror two suspects in Chepkatet, Kapseret, Eldoret County.

TWO Terror Suspects have today been arrested by a combined team of detectives drawn from @DCI_Kenya Anti-Terrorism Police Unit(ATPU) and The Special Services Unit(SSU). pic.twitter.com/om6lur5bc0 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 11, 2020

The two, Mohamed Ahmed Bisher, 59, and Nasanga Ibrahim, 68, were found in possession of explosive devices, detonators, detonating cords, safety fuses and boosters.

“The suspects are in lawful custody as further investigations continue,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement shared on their social media pages.