Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Two terror suspects arrested with explosive devices

By Amina Wako July 12th, 2020 1 min read

Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Special Services Unit (SSU), on Saturday evening, arrested terror two suspects in Chepkatet, Kapseret, Eldoret County.

The two, Mohamed Ahmed Bisher, 59, and Nasanga Ibrahim, 68, were found in possession of explosive devices, detonators, detonating cords, safety fuses and boosters.

“The suspects are in lawful custody as further investigations continue,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement shared on their social media pages.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Musonye maintains that Kenyans love beer and gossip more...