Two suspects linked to fake issuance of Covid-19 stipend arrested

Two suspects linked to cyber crime were on Sunday morning arrested in Kisii by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement, the DCI said that the two suspects, Brian Osoro Nyariki and Duke Sabungi Ongweso, both 22 years old, were arrested following numerous cases of victims falling for their fraud.

The two had impersonated a woman who is a public figure in the country and were deceiving their victims to part with Sh599 so as they can be enlisted for stipends to cope with Covid-19.

“While impersonating a prominent woman in Kenya, the two opened four fake Facebook accounts with which they lured vulnerable members of the public to register with at least Sh599 for consideration in a false ongoing issuance of Sh30,000 stipend to cope with the pandemic,” the DCI said.

The two suspects would then post on the fake account timeline and use multiple pseudo accounts to pose as the beneficiaries of the aid, while using several sim cards to receive the money.

A total of 53 Airtel and three Telkom sim cards were recovered from the suspects.

The DCI said the two will be charged with obtaining money by false pretence.