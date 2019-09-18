Two nurses suspended for neglecting delivering mother over unpaid Sh20 fee

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday suspended two nurses from Dandora Health Centre following reports that a woman was forced to give birth outside the facility for lack of Sh20 in registration fee.

On Monday, angry women protested outside the facility in Embakasi North constituency following the disturbing news.

Nairobi County Health executive Mohamed Dagane, while issuing a statement from the Governor’s office, said that maternity services are free at all county facilities and no one is supposed to pay any charges.

“No one is supposed to be subjected to inhuman delivery experiences in or outside our health facilities,” said Mr Dagane.

He noted that investigations into the matter are underway and his team have already been to Dandora Health Centre to establish what went wrong.

According to area residents, the hospital staff denied the pregnant woman access to the hospital, leaving her with no other option but to deliver her child at the doors of the facility’s main entrance all by herself.