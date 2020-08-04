Two men who fled with cash meant for co-workers’ salaries charged with theft

Peter Rubia and Godwin Ouma when they were arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Peter Rubia and Godwin Ouma when they were arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





Two construction workers who took off with their employer’s Sh174,000 meant for payment of their co-workers will be held in police custody for two days after they were arrested from their respective hideouts.

Peter Andera Rubia and Godwin Juma Ouma are in custody at Buruburu Police Station as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continues investigating them for obtaining money by false pretences.

Rubia, while in the company of Ouma, is said to have received the cash from Sharon Wanjiru of Njunca Consolidated Company Limited to pay 22 masons and 22 casual workers on July 25, 2020 but he instead disappeared with the money and thereafter switched off his phone.

He had received the cash to pay workers putting up constructions in Gikomba.

Rubia was arrested in Busia while Ouma was arrested in Uganda on Thursday last week.

Corporal David Kubabi obtained orders to hold the two for the period to conclude his investigations. He said none of the 44 employees whose wages the two fled with has recorded a statement.

Kibera Law Courts Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani granted the orders. The two will be charged on Wednesday.