Two Kenyan brothers wanted by Interpol

Two Kenyan brothers are among seven individuals wanted by the International Criminal Police organization (Interpol).

Mr Nicholas Mueni, 44, and Samuel Bakari, 29, are wanted in connection to dumping hazardous waste, illegal logging and ivory smuggling.

The two have been on Interpol red notices since 2016.

They landed on the red notice after port officials in Thailand seized 3,127 kilogrammes of ivory valued at Sh576 million. The ivory was being shipped in a container labelled as tea leaves.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest a person wanted either by a country or an international tribunal, pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

It is not an arrest warrant but an international wanted persons notice.

Describing them as the most wanted environmental criminals, Interpol stated that those involved in the business were making billions from it.

“Environmental have global impact, which require global response,” Interpol said.

The Kenyan police have maintained that the two are not in the county.

Others wanted alongside the Kenyans are Chinese nationals Guo Qin Huang and Muk Nam Wong, Albanian brothers Ergest Memo, 34, and Taulant Memo, 33, who are wanted in Greece and Bhekumisa Mawillis Shiba, 39, who is wanted in Swaziland.