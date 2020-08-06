Two in court for wounding employer’s Sh150,000 cow





Two men who allegedly wounded their employer’s Sh150,000 heifer have been charged with causing injuries to an animal contrary to Section 338 of the Penal Code.

Elphas Shionga and Moses Mase are accused of wilfully and unlawfully injuring a cow belonging to their employer Edward Njenga in Nduare area, in Dagoretti sub county, Nairobi on July 29.

Njenga had hired them as caretakers of his nine cows and left them to watch over the animals but found one of them with injuries on the head.

The suspects told their employer that they had no idea who inflicted the injuries on his animal prompting him to report to Kabete Police Station to seek justice for his injured animal.

The suspects denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani of the Kibera Law Courts and were each granted cash bail of Sh40,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 19, 2020 for pre-trial.