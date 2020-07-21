Two brothers in court for threatening to kill their uncle

Mohamed Hashi and Keysi Hashi when they were arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Mohamed Hashi and Keysi Hashi when they were arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





Two brothers who allegedly threatened to kill their uncle who hosts them at his house in Eastleigh have pleaded guilty to charges of malicious damage to property after breaking windows and a wardrobe in their uncle’s house.

Mohammed Ahmed Hashi and Kysi Ahmed Hashi were charged with damaging the property belonging to their uncle Qasim Hirsi Mohammed estimated to be worth more than Sh10,000 in an incident that happened on July 17, 2020.

CHARGES

They admitted the charge before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji of the Makadara Law Courts.

The two brothers however denied charges of threatening to kill Mohammed at his house on the same day while armed with a knife and a piece of broken glass.

ARRESTED

The suspects are said to have caused the damage provoking Mohammed to a fight although the latter restrained himself.

Instead, he informed the police who arrived at his house and arrested the two.

The accused persons were granted cash bail of Sh100,000. Hearing of their case starts on October 13, 2020.