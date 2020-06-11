Two arrested on suspicion of robbery using vehicle with altered number plate

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested two individuals along the Southern bypass after members of the public raised an alarm over their suspicious behaviour.

According to a tweet by Watch Crime Nairobi, the suspects, who were in a vehicle with the registration number KCW 675E, were luring their victims by pretending to be stranded then robbing them.

According, to the tweet, the vehicle had been spotted along the Southern bypass.

“Please note the number plate is modified from V to W using tape @NPSOfficial_KE pls investigate,” part of the tweet read.

As received: Members cautioned to be wary of this vehicle. Occupants pretend to be stranded, then rob people. Last spotted on Southern bypass. Please note the numberplate is modified from V to W using tape.@NPSOfficial_KE pls investigate pic.twitter.com/LV11JU1vU7 — Crime Watch Nairobi (@suemc_phee) June 10, 2020

Detectives later intercepted the vehicle along the same road as it was heading towards Kikuyu.

The two occupants, Caroline Wanjiku Maina and Keith Njoroge, both aged 25 years, were arrested taken into police custody.

Detectives also confirmed that vehicle’s registration number had been altered.