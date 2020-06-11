Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Two arrested on suspicion of robbery using vehicle with altered number plate

By Amina Wako June 11th, 2020 1 min read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested two individuals along the Southern bypass after members of the public raised an alarm over their suspicious behaviour.

According to a tweet by Watch Crime Nairobi, the suspects, who were in a vehicle with the registration number KCW 675E, were luring their victims by pretending to be stranded then robbing them.

Related Stories

According, to the tweet, the vehicle had been spotted along the Southern bypass.

“Please note the number plate is modified from V to W using tape @NPSOfficial_KE pls investigate,” part of the tweet read.

 

Detectives later intercepted the vehicle along the same road as it was heading towards Kikuyu.

The two occupants, Caroline Wanjiku Maina and Keith Njoroge, both aged 25 years, were arrested taken into police custody.

Detectives also confirmed that vehicle’s registration number had been altered.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Sauti Sol’s Savara is now a vegetarian