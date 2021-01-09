Trump vows to skip Biden’s swearing in

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd after his wife Melania delivered a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. AFP PHOTO

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd after his wife Melania delivered a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. AFP PHOTO





The political intrigues in the US appear far from over after outgoing President Donald Trump announced he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.

Twitter has since announced it has permanently banned Trump from the app.

Trump’s announcement came as a section of lawmakers in the Congress considered debating whether to bring articles of impeachment to the House of Representatives for a vote following Wednesday violence at Capitol building caused by suspected Trump supporters.

Traditionally the outgoing president welcomes the incoming one to the White House in the morning before riding together in the same vehicle to the Capitol building for the swearing-in.

Four years ago, Trump himself rode with then-President Barack Obama to his own inauguration.

The last time a still-living president failed to attend the swearing-in of the incoming President was in 1869.

Incoming President Ulysses S. Grant refused to share a carriage with his predecessor Andrew Johnson. Johnson said he would remain behind at the White House.

In the United States, the transfer of power is completed on January 20 at 12 pm, when the president takes the oath of office and is sworn in as president.

The event takes place outside the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.