Triple jump record holder Mulei targets Commonwealth Games

National triple jump record holder Gloria Mulei during an interview with NTV reporter Lokeder Natiom at the Vapour training grounds in Ngong, Kajiado County, July 12, 2021. PIC: Lokeder Natiom

National triple jump record holder Gloria Mulei is confident her successes at the World U20 Championships two years ago will work as a springboard to further success.

The 20-year old from Kitui county set the national record of 13.05m in the triple jump event back at the international event when in 2018 while still in high school.

“It was one of the toughest challenge of my career. I did not have a coach and mostly used Youtube videos to practice but I’m happy all that effort was worth it,” she said.

Before Mulei stormed the scene, Caroline Kola had set the triple jump record of 12.91m, a feat she’d maintained for more than a decade.

“The WU20 event is definitely one of my favorite events but now that I’ll be turning 21 in September I’ll just enjoy it as a fan, reminiscing on my time at the previous meet.

“Meanwhile, I’m currently training for the 2022 Commonwealth games where I plan to improve my record. I’m also looking forward to the military games, the World Championships, and senior games; so my year will be fully packed and I’m really excited for each event,” she said.

Kenya was granted the opportunity to host the WU20 event by the World Athletics body after hosting a successful Kip Keino Classic event in 2019.

Mulei has enjoyed a successful career so far since competing at the 2018 World Under 20 Championship in Tampere, Finland.

In 2018 she broke her personal record after jumping to a high of 12:91m.

The same year, She managed a national record of 13:05m.

Mulei who is the last-born in a family of 10 including four brothers and six sisters, is a product of the famed Kwanthanze High school, associated with producing top volleyball players in the country.

She won all her field events, ruling both national and East Africa school championships for four years during the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association competitions.

She is equally good at long jump, 100m, 200m, and 100m hurdles, and says she has settled for long jump following advice from former decathlon sensation Caroline Kola.