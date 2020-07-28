Traders deny receiving Sh37.8million in proceeds of crime from South Africa

From left, standing: Mohammed Abbas Gure, Issack Huka and Ahmedshukri Dahir Sheikh when they were arraigned in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Three traders in Nairobi were arraigned in court on Monday on charges of receiving more than Sh37.8million of what is believed to be proceeds of crime from South Africa.

Mohammed Abbas Gure, Issack Huka and Ahmedshukri Dahir Sheikh all denied the charges before Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

CASH MOVEMENT

The court heard that trio, who have been under investigation by the anti-terrorism police unit (ATPU), received the money through 22 M-Pesa accounts in Nairobi.

The sum was received on diverse dates between January 1, 2019 and May 30, 2019.

The court also heard that the cash movement was studied by anti-terrorism police investigators to establish the authenticity of the source.

The money was wired into the country from South Africa.

CASH BAIL

The defendants, through their lawyer, applied to be granted a cash bail of Sh50,000.

“The suspects have been out on a police cash bail of Sh50,000. I urge this court to release the accused on the same terms as the police bond,” defence lawyer submitted.

The defence said that given the current Covid-19 situation its very unreasonable to slap the suspects hefty bails which will expose them to the virus.

All the three accused persons denied receiving Sh37,821,468 jointly with others not before the court .

The court granted each of the accused persons a cash bail of Sh100,000 with the hearing date set for October 22, 2020.