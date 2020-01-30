Trader arraigned in court for obtaining 127 goats by false pretenses

A businessman who vanished with 127 goats worth Sh 356, 600 is facing charges of obtaining goods by false pretenses at Makadara Law Courts.

Hassan Nache is accused of obtaining 79 goats worth Sh 205,400 from Abdinoor Hassan Ali and 48 others valued at Sh 151,200 from Adan Boru on November 15 last year in Kiamaiko, Huruma Estate in Nairobi.

Nache is said to have told the two to follow him into an iron sheet room to finish counting cash before he escaped through a rear door and left the two waiting for him.

The complainants returned to the goats’ market where the livestock were under care of the suspects’ aides and found them gone.

Nache went underground until he was arrested.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was freed on a cash bail of Sh 100,000 and an alternative bond of Sh 200,000. Hearing of the case starts on May 20, 2020.