Topaz Hotel sealed off after a suspected Coronavirus case – VIDEO

Police officers attached to the Central Police Station on Sunday night sealed off Topaz hotel situated along Moi Avenue in a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus.

A guest who came into the hotel was suspected to have come into contact with one of those suspected to have tested positive for the novel virus.

There was tension inside the hotel as other guests and staff were barred from entering or leaving the hotel as security officials handled the situation.

Reporting from the scene, NTV reporter Seth Olale said that the woman had tried to leave the hotel but the police at the scene barred her even as medics failed to show for more than four hours from it was first teported at 4pm.

“The police have been standing here since 4PM and no medic has shown up,” he reported.