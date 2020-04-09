Tony Gachoka halts ‘Point Blank’ show

Media personality Tony Gachoka has announced the indefinite suspension of his weekly talk show, ‘Point Blank‘, which airs every Wednesday on KTN.

He explained the decision had been reached on ‘government advice’ on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid-19 has affected how we interact, communicate and congregate. It has changed how we decimate news and record interactive shows. I have decided to suspend KTN Point Blank with immediate effect until we can see the better end. Let’s follow government advice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gachoka has hosted several personalities including opposition leaders Raila Odinga, James Orengo, Cyrus Jirongo and Otiende Amollo in this show which was perceived as direct competition to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live.