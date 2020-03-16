Tokodi pulverises African ‘big boys’ at the AMVCAs in Lagos

Actor Pascal Tokodi bagged the best supporting actor award for his role in the movie Disconnect at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) that went down at Eko Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday.

The actor, real name Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro, beat renowned actors who were nominated in the same category including Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage), Richard Mofe Damoijo (Seven), Nkem Owoh (God Calling) and Remilekun ‘Safaru’ (King of Boys).

Tokodi took to Instagram to share the good news with his friends and followers and thanked them for voting and supporting him in his career.

“We did it! Blessings fam! Thank you! Thank you so much!!”

In his second post, the actor and singer said, “Thank you to every single one of you who took their time to vote for me! I pray and wish that you succeed in everything that you do! Asanteni sana!!!,” he posted while listening to Sauti Sol’s track Kuliko Jana.

Fellow celebrities, from Sauti Sol members to LuLu Hassan and King Kaka congratulated him for his big win, with Kaka also promising to share a video of the actor crying.