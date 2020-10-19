Tik Tok sensation Tracy Waithera lands lucrative branding deal





Tracy Waithera’s Tik Tok videos have made her a household name, but now thanks to Hannah Githuki she will be learning how to cash in on her fame.

The branding coach has offered the internet sensation a three-month brand coaching deal to help her commercialise her brand.

“People know me for my Kikuyu Tik Toks and they have been sharing my videos all over whatsapp,” Waithera said.

Adding: “Although I launched my brand TW, I still haven’t mastered how to make good money from it, so this coaching deal is exactly what I need.”

Hannah is an accomplished corporate training and an author with extensive experience in Brand Coaching.

In her book, Flaunt Your Genius, she gives practical steps to building a personal brand that raises one’s market value, she said.

“A brand is who you are, the values and ideals you stand for, people don’t buy products and services they buy ideas. My hope is to help Tracy discover her brand and package it so people are willing to pay a premium for it,” she added.