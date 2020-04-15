Three suspected muggers face robbery with violence charges

Three men who accosted a pedestrian at Uhuru Park and robbed him of a mobile phone in broad daylight were Tuesday charged with robbery with violence.

The three – Carlos Nzioka Wambua alias Peter Kimani Njenga, Paul Muinde Mutua and Dennis Munguti Mutuku – were charged with robbing Stephen Sang Kipngeno of his phone worth Sh 3,500 on Thursday last week at about midday.

Kipngeno was walking home after visiting a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital when the three allegedly ambushed him in company of another suspect who is still at large and took his phone.

Police officers patrolling the area pursued and arrested Wambua and Mutuku after Kipngeno raised the alarm even as Muinde took off towards town.

Kipngeno chased after him and caught up with him outside police headquarter at Vigilance House and took him to Central Police Station.

The stolen phone was however not recovered.

RELEASED ON BOND

All three suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi of the Milimani Law Courts and were released on a Sh300,000 bond each.

They will in addition provide a contact person who will guarantee their attendance to court. The case will be mentioned on April 30, 2020 when the hearing dates will be set.

Meanwhile, the suspects will remain at the Central Police Station until they met their bond terms.

Should they fail to meet the bond terms, they will remain at the station and complete mandatory quarantine period before they are tested for Covid-19 before they are taken to remand.