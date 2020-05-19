Three stray elephants relocated to Maasai Mara National Reserve

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has relocated three elephants that had strayed from Mosiro sanctuary in Kajiado County to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

In a series of tweets, KWS said they were compelled to translocate the elephants using specially designed trucks after efforts to drive them back to their habitat proved challenging.

After efforts to drive them back to their habitat yesterday proved challenging, this prompted a decision to translocate them using specially designed tracks. The jumbos have since been captured and taken to the Maasai Mara National Reserve. pic.twitter.com/Tl0uIF8m5c — KWS (@kwskenya) May 18, 2020

“They were released into the reserve and are grazing calmly after regaining consciousness from the tranquillizer administered to facilitate movement,” KWS tweeted on Tuesday.

KWS said their movements will be monitored via satellite GPS after one of them was fitted with a tracking device.

KWS capture team has successfully released them into the reserve and are grazing calmly after regaining consciousness from the tranquilizer administered to facilitate movement.Their movements will be monitored via satellite GPS after one of them was fitted with a tracking device. pic.twitter.com/lSxggsuz4R — KWS (@kwskenya) May 19, 2020

KWS said that after the elephants strayed from their habitat, they were sighted in Tuala, Rongau and Kitengela areas, forcing the service to deploy a chopper to track them.

EFFORT TO REDIRECT 3 STRAY ELEPHANTS Wildlife incivility is oftentimes warranted by their instinct for survival. KWS capture teams are currently camped at Matali village in Kitengela where 3 elephants that strayed from a Sanctuary in Kajiado County moved into human settlements. pic.twitter.com/te7vBqSf8D — KWS (@kwskenya) May 18, 2020

Before being captured and relocated the three stray elephants had moved into human settlements.