Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

General

Three stray elephants relocated to Maasai Mara National Reserve

By Amina Wako May 19th, 2020 1 min read

The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has relocated three elephants that had strayed from Mosiro sanctuary in Kajiado County to the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

In a series of tweets, KWS said they were compelled to translocate the elephants using specially designed trucks after efforts to drive them back to their habitat proved challenging.

Related Stories

“They were released into the reserve and are grazing calmly after regaining consciousness from the tranquillizer administered to facilitate movement,” KWS tweeted on Tuesday.

KWS said their movements will be monitored via satellite GPS after one of them was fitted with a tracking device.

KWS said that after the elephants strayed from their habitat, they were sighted in Tuala, Rongau and Kitengela areas, forcing the service to deploy a chopper to track them.

Before being captured and relocated the three stray elephants had moved into human settlements.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Suspect wanted over Sh300 million fake gold scam nabbed