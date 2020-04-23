Three robbery suspects who stabbed victim to death face murder charges

Three men suspected to have fatally stabbed a pedestrian they had robbed in Mathare will face murder charges.

The three – Lewis Gachagu, Ibrahim Mburu and Morris Nyasiemo – have been linked to the murder of Amos Omondi Ong’injo on March 22, 2020 in Mathare.

They had allegedly stabbed Ong’injo on the neck and cheek after robbing him in broad daylight.

Ong’injo succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Gachagu and Mburu were arrested the same day and booked at Muthaiga Police Station before Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers from Pangani Police Station picked them.

They later assisted the police in the arrest of their accomplice, Nyasiemo few days later.

The suspects have been in custody since then after police obtained custodial orders from court.

The police have now been granted additional five days to hold three suspects in custody.

Corporal Michael Mulee of Starehe DCI offices told Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji that investigations are complete and he is awaiting feedback from the Director of Public Prosecutions to before charging them with murder.