Three Recce Squad officers in court for robbery with violence

Gideon Sumare Leyioyio, Kevin Kone Omerikwa and Shallan Ooro Ouma at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three Recce Squad officers have been charged with violently robbing a businessman of Sh150,000 after they arrested him outside his home in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Gideon Simare Leyioyio, Kevin Kome Omerikwa and Shallan Ooro Ouma are accused of robbing George Mbita Olang while threatening to use violence during the incident which happened on September 8, 2020 along the Eastern by-pass in Embakasi, Nairobi.

They were also charged with forcefully demanding money from Mbita.

The three had made an application through their lawyer, to have their charges dropped as they have already settled the matter out of the court with Mbita.

Mbita has previously written to the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Hajji seeking termination of the case against the elite officers but the DPP did not.

GRANTED BAIL

The complainant has also sworn an affidavit to support his application of withdrawing the complaint against the officers.

But State Counsel James Kamande opposed the same, saying correspondences were between the DPP and the officer investigating the matter and he has not received any communication.

They accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki of the Kibera Law Courts and were granted Sh500,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000. The case will be mentioned on October 14, 2020.