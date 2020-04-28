Three held for murder after raising false alarm that resulted in man’s lynching

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a man and two women suspected to have participated in murder of a man in Kayole after they raised false alarm.

Maurice Otieno, Jackline Akinyi and Eunice Awuor were arrested in connection to the murder of Hanson Wafula Mukhengi who was lynched by a mob on Friday last week.

Mukhengi was killed after the accused persons claimed that he was a thief after he had been allegedly found inside Akinyi’s house.

Inspector Fredrick Barasa Okello of Kayole DCI offices obtained custodial orders at the Makadara Law Courts to hold the three for two weeks to aid in investigations into Mukhengi’s murder.

Akinyi told the court that she was called in by her child who told her that someone had come for their TV after being sent by the child’s mother.

She the informed her caretaker who restrained Mukhengi from leaving the building.

CORNERED

She said she later called Mukhengi’s friend to rescue him after suspecting he would be killed by mob who had cornered him.

Inspector Okello said he has not thoroughly investigated the matter.

“I have not completed my investigations and I need more time to enable me to record statements from the prosecution witnesses, arrest other suspects still at large, allow postmortem to be performed and carry out mental assessment of the suspects,” he told the court.

The suspects will remain at Kayole Police Station until May 11, 2020 after Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Jalang’o granted the order.